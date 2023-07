Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Carpenter opened and closed the scoring with his long balls off George Kirby. Five of Carpenter's 11 homers on the season have come in his last 12 games despite the outfielder hitting a mere .256 (10-for-39) in that span. He's up to a .269/.322/.538 slash line with 27 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 174 plate appearances this season.