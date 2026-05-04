Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Carpenter will hit the bench for the series opener while southpaw Payton Tolle takes the hill for Boston. Detroit will go with Riley Greene, Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez as its starting outfield from left to right.
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