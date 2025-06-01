Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
After starting each of the last five games, the left-handed-hitting Carpenter will hit the bench while the Royals send a tough lefty (Kris Bubic) to the hill. Justyn-Henry Malloy will take Carpenter's spot in the lineup, manning right field while batting leadoff.
