Carpenter isn't starting Sunday against the Athletics.
The lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat with fellow lefty JP Sears on the mound for the A's. Matt Vierling will move to right field while Carpenter rests, allowing Tyler Nevin to start at the hot corner.
