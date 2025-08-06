Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Twins.

Carpenter now has three home runs in six games this month and 20 for the season, which matches his career high from 2023. Since his return from the injured list on July 27, the slugging outfielder has been red hot with a .407 batting average and eight extra-base hits across nine contests. Carpenter remains vulnerable against left-handed pitching, but he's otherwise been a fantasy force in 2025, particularly lately.