Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.
Carpenter didn't hit a home run Tuesday, but he made up for that in a big way Wednesday, providing all of Detroit's offense. The outfielder has now gone deep in four of the last five games, and he has nine home runs this month overall in 21 contests. The power surge has allowed Carpenter to reach the 20-homer plateau for the first time in his career, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.
