Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 victory over Minnesota.

Carpenter collected his third three-hit outing in his last nine games while also blasting his fifth long ball of the season. After missing over a month of action with a strained right shoulder, Carpenter hasn't missed a beat since returning, going 14-for-35 (.400) at the plate with five runs scored and a pair of RBI over 10 contests.