Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Lifts off Friday

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Astros.

Carpenter took Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti deep with a runner on in the third inning for his 11th home run of the season. All 11 of the outfielder's long balls have come against righties, and he has a .795 OPS in those matchups this year. Carpenter still isn't providing much against southpaws, posting just a .421 OPS in a small number of at-bats, so he should remain a strong-side platoon player moving forward.