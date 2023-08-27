Carpenter went 2-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's 9-2 loss against the Astros.

Carpenter recorded his first MLB steal Saturday, taking second base in the fourth inning after reaching on a single. With his two hits, Carpenter has now registered a hit in 20 of his last 21 games. Over that stretch, he's batting .413 with nine home runs, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored.