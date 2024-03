Carpenter (hamstring) is starting at designated hitter and batting third for the Tigers in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Carpenter has been slowed by a strained hamstring this spring but is finally ready for game action. The 26-year-old cranked 20 homers in 459 plate appearances last season and is slated to be the Tigers' primary DH in 2024, with some outfield also mixed in.