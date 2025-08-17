Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday in an 8-5 win against Minnesota.

Carpenter smacked the only long ball of the contest, going deep to right-center field in the third inning. It was the outfielder's 22nd homer of the season, which has already established a career-high mark. Carpenter had an IL stint due to a hamstring injury in July that cost him nearly a month of action, so his home-run total has come in just 96 contests. On the campaign, his 14.68 AB/HR ranks 15th among MLB players with at least 100 plate appearances.