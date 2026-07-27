Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Not starting Monday

Carpenter (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Carpenter will need at least one day off after he was lifted following the fourth inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals due to right heel discomfort. Per MLB.com, Carpenter had recently been playing through a painful bruise on the same foot, which was caused by a pair of new cleats. Carpenter was set to undergo a more thorough evaluation of heel Monday, and the Tigers are classifying him as day-to-day for the time being.