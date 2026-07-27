Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Not starting Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Carpenter (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Carpenter will need at least one day off after he was lifted following the fourth inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals due to right heel discomfort. Per MLB.com, Carpenter had recently been playing through a painful bruise on the same foot, which was caused by a pair of new cleats. Carpenter was set to undergo a more thorough evaluation of heel Monday, and the Tigers are classifying him as day-to-day for the time being.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!