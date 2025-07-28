Carpenter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

In his return from a month-long stint on the 10-day injured list in Sunday's 10-4 win over Toronto, Carpenter went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. The left-handed-hitting Carpenter should occupy a prominent spot in the lineup in most of the Tigers' matchups with righties, but he'll routinely be held out of the starting nine versus southpaws. He'll get Monday's series opener off while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez toes the rubber for Arizona.