Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit is stocking up on extra right-handed bats to counter Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, so Carpenter will hit the bench for the series finale along with fellow left-handed hitters Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney and Colt Keith. Carpenter -- who had started in each of the last 10 games -- is slashing just .213/.224/.383 over 49 plate appearances against southpaws this season.