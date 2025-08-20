Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: On bench versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Detroit is stocking up on extra right-handed bats to counter Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, so Carpenter will hit the bench for the series finale along with fellow left-handed hitters Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney and Colt Keith. Carpenter -- who had started in each of the last 10 games -- is slashing just .213/.224/.383 over 49 plate appearances against southpaws this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Mashes 22nd homer•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Tallies two hits, scores in win•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Powers offense again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Keeps rolling Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes deep again Monday•