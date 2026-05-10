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Carpenter (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Carpenter exited Saturday's 5-1 loss due to a left shoulder injury, which he sustained while attempting to flag down a Bobby Witt flyball that ultimately fell in for an inside-the-park home run. The Tigers are still evaluating Carpenter before deciding whether he'll require a stint on the 10-day injured list, but the team already has a contingency plan in place if the 28-year-old needs to be shut down. Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, the Tigers have added Triple-A Toledo utility man Gage Workman to their taxi squad and will formally activate him ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets if Carpenter needs to go on the IL.

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