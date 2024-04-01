Carpenter is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Despite concluding the Tigers' weekend series sweep of the White Sox with a pair of two-hit games, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will find himself on the bench for the second time in four contests to begin the season. Both of his absences have come against lefties, with Jake Rogers checking in for Carpenter as the Tigers' designated hitter while southpaw Sean Manaea takes the hill for the Mets.