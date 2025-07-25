Carpenter (hamstring) started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his second rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Carpenter kicked off his rehab stint Tuesday by serving as the DH before taking to the field the next night. He played seven innings in right before departing for a pinch hitter. Carpenter is expected to remain on assignment through the weekend, and the team will likely want to see him go a full nine innings in a corner outfield spot before he's activated. The 27-year-old was having another productive season for the Tigers before getting hurt in late June, as he had a .779 OPS and 16 home runs through 78 games, and he seems to be at least getting close to a return.