Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Twins.

Carpenter has been dialed in lately, as he's batting .412 over his last five games with four home runs. That's pushed the outfielder to 16 long balls for the season, which is 10 more than he had as a rookie last year. Carpenter has definitely taken a step forward after a promising debut in 2022, and he could be in line for an even bigger breakout in 2024.