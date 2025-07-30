Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

After missing about a month of action due to a hamstring strain, Carpenter returned Sunday and popped his first home run in his third game back Wednesday. For the season, the 27-year-old now has 17 long balls, and he was heating up before getting hurt with three homers in his last five games leading into his IL stint. Carpenter still sits frequently against southpaws, but he remains a dangerous hitter when facing righties, posting an .834 OPS in those matchups this year.