Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two total runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Carpenter has been on a tear in August, as he's batting .320 with four home runs and 10 RBI across nine games this month. Overall, the slugging outfielder is batting .269 with an .843 OPS and 21 long balls in 90 games this season. Carpenter should be able to keep posting big stat lines batting in the heart of a potent Detroit lineup, particularly against right-handed pitching.