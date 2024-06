Carpenter (back) took swings off a tee Monday and participated in throwing/running drills Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 26-year-old was shut down in late May due to a lumbar spine stress fracture, but he's now back to taking part in baseball activities. Carpenter still has significant rehab work to do before being ready for game action, and he'll likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Tigers.