Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Carpenter returned from the injured list Friday after being out since April with a shoulder strain, and he's hit the ground running. The outfielder has gone 8-for-12 in three games, boosting his season average to .284 in the process. With Akil Baddoo (quadriceps) out, Carpenter should continue to see regular playing time in left, and he's worth keeping an eye on while he's hot.