Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Angels.
Carpenter now has at least one hit in 10 of the 13 games he's played this month, and he's batting .315 in September with seven RBI. It's been a standout season for the outfielder, who's batting .291 overall with an .852 OPS. Carpenter has also added 20 home runs this year for the first time in his brief MLB career.
