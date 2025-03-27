Carpenter isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Although the Tigers seemed open to the idea of Carpenter starting against left-handed pitchers early in spring training, the 27-year-old will begin Thursday's contest on the bench with Blake Snell set to throw the first pitch for Los Angeles. Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler and Manuel Margot will make up the Tigers' outfield while Carpenter rests.
