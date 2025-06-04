default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carpenter was scratched from the Tigers' lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday due to right hamstring tightness.

It's unclear when Carpenter tweaked his hamstring, but it's severe enough for the 27-year-old outfielder to be taken out of the starting lineup, though he is available to pinch hit, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Wenceel Perez will start in right field and bat fifth.

More News