Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter was scratched from the Tigers' lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday due to right hamstring tightness.
It's unclear when Carpenter tweaked his hamstring, but it's severe enough for the 27-year-old outfielder to be taken out of the starting lineup, though he is available to pinch hit, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Wenceel Perez will start in right field and bat fifth.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Crushes three home runs Monday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Idle against lefty•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Sitting against another lefty•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Homer, three hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Totals five RBI in win•