Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Carpenter is batting just .176/.171/.382 over 35 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, so the Tigers will likely look to limit his exposure to southpaws moving forward now that the team is beginning to get healthier with Matt Vierling returning from the IL on Friday and Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) not being far behind him. With southpaw Logan Allen on the bump for Cleveland on Sunday, the right-handed-hitting Justyn-Henry Malloy will replace the lefty-hitting Carpenter in the lineup, manning right field while batting sixth.