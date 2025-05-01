Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup Thursday against the Angels.
With the Angels sending southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the mound Thursday, the lefty bat of Carpenter will take a seat. Carpenter is coming off a three-game set in Houston in which he went 3-for-13 with two home runs. As the 27-year-old Carpenter takes a seat, Riley Greene will serve as the designated hitter with Justyn-Henry Malloy entering the outfield.
