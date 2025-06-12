Carpenter is starting in right field and batting fifth in Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Carpenter often hits the bench against lefties, but southpaw Keegan Akin is serving as an opener for Baltimore and only expected to cover an inning or two. When he departs, righty Dean Kremer is expected to be the bulk pitcher, and Carpenter has an .826 OPS against righties compared to a .594 mark against lefties this season.