Carpenter will start at designated hitter and bat in the cleanup spot Saturday against the White Sox.

Carpenter did not start in the season opener Thursday with left-hander Garrett Crochet starting for the White Sox. Carpenter did pitch hit for Andy Ibanez in the eighth inning, and the former was able to reach base after being hit by a pitch. With right-hander Michael Soroka taking the mound for the White Sox on Saturday, Carpenter will start at DH and bat fourth in the lineup, while Mark Canha moves to left field and will bat fifth.