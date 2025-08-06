Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Carpenter's RBI double in the third inning was a bit of good fortune, as Minnesota center fielder Austin Martin made a sliding attempt on the sinking line drive but had the ball glance off his glove. Instead of an error, it went down as Carpenter's 14th double of the season, and he now has six multi-hit performances over his last 10 games. During that span, the 27-year-old outfielder has a robust 1.630 OPS to go along with five home runs and 10 RBI.