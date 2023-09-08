Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Yankees.

The 26-year-old outfielder showcased his speed Thursday, legging out an infield single and swiping second base before scoring on a Tyler Nevin double. Carpenter didn't attempt any steals through the first 116 games of his career, but he has gained confidence on the bases lately, going 4-for-4 in stolen base tries over his last 12 games. Carpenter has posted a slash line of .320/.388/.558 across 50 second-half games, with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 29 runs and four thefts across 201 plate appearances during that stretch.