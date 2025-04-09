Carpenter is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Yankees.
It's southpaw Max Fried on the bump for the Yankees, so the left-handed hitting will begin the game on the bench. Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler and Zach McKinstry will form the outfield trio as the Tigers go for the sweep.
