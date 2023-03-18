Carpenter may be squeezed from the Opening Day roster if the Tigers decide to keep Akil Baddoo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Riley Greene and Austin Meadows are locked into starting roles, and Matt Vierling will likely make the roster as well after coming over in the offseason. That leaves Carpenter and Baddoo. Carpenter flashed some potential in 2022 with six home runs and a .795 OPS across 31 games, though Baddoo offers the speed and defense that teams often look for in fourth outfielders. Carpenter's fantasy value would take a hit in the short term if he starts the year in the minors, though he could earn MLB playing time down the road.