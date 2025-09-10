Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Yankees.

Carpenter's eighth-inning triple, his fifth of the season, helped truly break the game open by plating two runs and increasing Detroit's lead to 10-2. The outfielder isn't a huge speed threat with the five triples and just one stolen base this year in two attempts, but he has made his mark with 23 home runs and an .801 OPS across 114 games. Carpenter remains vulnerable versus left-handed pitching while he mashes against righties. He could find himself on the bench to begin Wednesday's contest with New York starting southpaw Carlos Rodon.