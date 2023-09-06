Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

Carpenter was the only Detroit player to cross the plate as he continued his hot streak. The outfielder is batting .339 over his last 15 games with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI. For the season, he's now batting .291 with a robust .882 OPS and 20 home runs. Carpenter is enjoying a breakout campaign and figures to move up fantasy draft boards in 2024.