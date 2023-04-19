Englert tossed three scoreless innings of relief in a 4-3 win over the Guardians during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

After starter Matthew Boyd went five innings, the Tigers turned to Englert, and he provided some valuable length out of the bullpen. The righty lowered his ERA from 6.30 to 4.85 in the process. Englert allowed five runs in an appearance last Tuesday, but outside of that poor outing, he's been a fairly solid long reliever. He should stick in that role for the time being on a Detroit team that doesn't have a ton of other great options.