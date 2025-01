The Tigers and Vierling avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.005 million contract Thursday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

It's a substantial pay increase for Vierling, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The super utility player hit .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs across 144 games for Detroit in 2024 and should see close to everyday playing time again in 2025.