Vierling will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vierling will play DH on Friday but is completing a throwing progression daily as part of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. It's unclear how many games he'll need at Toledo, but he should be back on the active roster within a week or two.

