Vierling received an injection in his right shoulder Thursday and is expected to resume baseball activities within the next couple of days, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vierling started the season on the 10-day injured list after straining his right rotator cuff in late February. He returned to major-league action May 23, but after just four games he was back on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation. Vierling is close to resuming baseball activities, and how his shoulder reacts to more work will provide the Tigers a better timeline for the 28-year-old's return.