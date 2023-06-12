Vierling (back) returned to Detroit on Sunday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener with Atlanta, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Vierling met with team trainers and manager A.J. Hinch in what appeared to be a final checkup after he completed a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday and Saturday. Assuming Vierling's back issue is no longer causing him problems, he should immediately step into a near-everyday role in the Detroit outfield once activated.