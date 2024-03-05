With the Tigers adding Gio Urshela toward the end of February, Vierling may have to settle for a bench role at the start of the season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The veteran Urshela can fill in at other infield positions, though his most comfortable spot is third base. That could push Vierling into more of a utility role off the bench, with Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith and Javier Baez likely locked into the other starting jobs. Vierling saw ample playing time for the Tigers in 2023 and showed some promise, finishing with a .717 OPS and 10 home runs across 134 games, but his fantasy appeal is minimal if he's not starting regularly.