Vierling is the favorite to serve as the Tigers' starting third baseman to begin the 2024 season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Vierling was traded from Philadelphia to Detroit last offseason, and he played at third base in 35 of his 134 games during the 2023 campaign. He slashed .261/.329/.388 with 10 homers, 63 runs, 44 RBI and six steals and should have a chance to earn regular playing time at the hot corner early in 2024. If Vierling struggles as the starting third baseman, the Tigers could turn to Zach McKinstry, Colt Keith, Tyler Nevin or Andy Ibanez at some point.