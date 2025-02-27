Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Vierling is recovering from a right shoulder injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vierling hasn't played since Sunday, though it's unclear if he suffered the injury in the Tigers' Grapefruit League game that day or if he had been nursing the shoulder injury heading into the contest. The Tigers are expected to provide more details on Vierling's injury Friday. Vierling is expected to be a regular for the Tigers this season, with most of his playing time likely to come between right field and third base.