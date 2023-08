Vierling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Vierling will hit the bench after he started in each of the past seven games while going 3-for-26 with three walks against 11 strikeouts. With Vierling and Akil Baddoo getting Sunday off, Andy Ibanez and Miguel Cabrera will enter the Detroit lineup at second base and designated hitter, respectively.