Vierling went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Vierling extended his hitting streak to five games, with his last two contests both multi-hit efforts. That's pushed his season average up to a solid .270, to go along with eight home runs and 33 RBI. The versatile Vierling should remain a regular in Detroit's lineup down the stretch, primarily at third base, though he can play in the outfield some too.