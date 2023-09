Vierling went 1-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Vierling waited for the eighth inning to hit his grand slam, but it broke open a 4-1 game at the time. The utility player is up to nine home runs this season, which is one more than his total across his first two years in the league with the Phillies. Vierling hasn't been a great fantasy asset this season, though he should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch.