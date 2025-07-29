Vierling, who started in center field Monday against Arizona and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, could see more time there in the short term with Parker Meadows (quad) landing on the 10-day injured list before the game, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Vierling had been seeing some time in left and right field, as well as at third base, but he may now focus more squarely on center with Meadows on the shelf. Wenceel Perez, who started in right Monday, is also an option in center, though it appears that Vierling will be first in the pecking order. The veteran utility player is only batting .212 this season, but he's been better lately with a .286 average over his last 10 games, and his fantasy outlook gets a short-term boost while Meadows is out.