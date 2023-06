Vierling went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Vierling served as an effective leadoff man for the Tigers and helped lead them to a series victory. The outfielder didn't play in Wednesday's contest, but he's otherwise batted first in three straight games. Zach McKinstry has been the team's other main leadoff option, though Vierling has been a bit better offensively this year with a .753 OPS versus .705 for McKinstry.