Vierling remains in competition with Gio Urshela for the Tigers' third base job, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said prior to Tuesday's game against the Phillies that "It's still very competitive who's going to get the reps at third base." Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez are also in the mix at the hot corner, but it's expected to come down to Urshela or Vierling. Urshela has played the most third base for Detroit this spring, but Vierling is starting there Wednesday and will handle the position two of the next three games, as well.