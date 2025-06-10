Tigers' Matt Vierling: Resumes full baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vierling (shoulder) has resumed full baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Vierling had to go back on the 10-day injured list in late May after just four games following a setback with his right shoulder. However, he has made encouraging progress of late and could be nearing a rehab assignment.
